"That's a big amount." Several Wabash Valley communities receive COVID-19 relief money

CASEY & OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI)- The state of Illinois is distributing $371 million of Covid-19 relief money.
One of the lucky grantees is the city of Casey. The state awarded the city $356,541.79. The city's mayor knows exactly where that money is going.
"We're going to use the largest part of the money to eliminate some of the problems we had with our sewer and our water and our drainage system," Mayor Michael Nichols said.
Nichols said issues with these systems have created standing water and backup problems in parts of the city. The remaining amount will be invested in reviving parts of the downtown area.
Similar plans are in store for the City of Olney. Mayor Mark Lambird said the city's downtown is in need of repairs too.
"When you drive down the main street of Olney," he said. "You're driving over about a 125-year-old storm sewer and it was made out of brick and it needs to be replaced because one of these days it will fail."
Olney received $1,180,398.25 to aid in the completion of this project. Lambird said that once repaired, the sewer system should last another 50 years.
Both mayors said they're excited and thankful for this extra funding from the state.
"I'm fairly excited about the direction Olney's going," Lambird said. "I think looking back at some of the fears I might've had personally going into this pandemic. I think Olney has weathered the storm fairly well."
"You know no bigger than we are," Nichols said. "It's hard to get enough grant money to basically do these projects. We can't just generate it. This COVID relief money, that's a big amount."
Here's a list of other Wabash Valley Communities that received grants:
Edgar county
Brocton Village, $39,872.79
Chrisman City, $172,147.09
Kansas Village, $97,844.87
Metcalf vVllage, $23,270.48
Paris City, $1,127,461.32
Redmon Village, $21,501.37
Vermilion Village, $27,489.09
Richland county
Calhoun Village, $22,590.06
Noble Village, $87,230.26
Olney City, $1,180,398.25
Clark county
Casey City, $356,541.79
Crawford county
Flat Rock Village, $41,777.99
Hutsonville Village, $71,036.18
Palestine Village, $173,235.76
Robinson City, $998,997.42