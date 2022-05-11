"That was literally a bunch of crap" Residents, state officials call for suspension of Indiana's gas tax

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With gas prices quickly rising, Wabash Valley residents are becoming concerned.
Some leaders in Indiana are looking to address those worries.
Many have experienced similar situations and some of you shared your concerns.
State officials responded to those concerns.
With gas prices reaching record highs across the country, Wabash Valley residents like Bert Gurchiek are growing frustrated.
He pays about $20 each day to get to and from work in Danville.
He has contacted Governor Eric Holcomb's office, as well as other state representatives, asking them to suspend or repeal the state's nearly 75-cent-per-gallon gas tax.
"They told me, they said 'you know, it's a state law there's nothing they can do.'' and I just told them that was literally a bunch of crap, that that's not the truth, that I know they can suspend the tax. I know they don't want to," Gurchiek said.
We contacted the Governor's office about Gurchiek's concerns.
Governor Holcomb said in a statement, "For an Indiana governor to suspend the gas tax through a declaration of an energy emergency, the state must have an existing or projected energy shortfall that would jeopardize life, health and property. We have not met that threshold. INDOT and the Office of Energy Development have both confirmed that we do not have a shortage or a projected shortage. The states that have suspended the gas tax thus far have done so through the legislature."
Indiana State Rep. Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute said since several other states have done so, it is time for Indiana to do the same for two months.
Gurchiek says a temporary suspension may not be enough.
He would like to see it lowered or repealed, and the state's surplus funds be used to fix roads.
"Two months is nice. You know, I mean for two months. But realistically in two months when it goes right back up, we're going to be in the same spot," Gurchiek said.
He also said he is concerned with how the tax money is being spent.
While gas prices remain high, he does not feel the roads are taken care of as they should be.
"If you drive down 70 to Indy, you hit all kinds of places that wear and tear really bad on your car. When you drive down 465, there's potholes out there that will literally swallow a small car," Gurchiek said.
News 10 also reached out to local representatives Alan Morrison, Bob Heaton and Bruce Borders.
Morrison and Heaton were unavailable and have not heard back from Borders.