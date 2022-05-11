"That was literally a bunch of crap" Residents, state officials call for suspension of Indiana's gas tax

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday /11:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday /11:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 5.8 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 5.6 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"That was literally a bunch of crap" Residents, state officials call for suspension of Indiana's gas tax

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas prices are sky high and Bank of America warns $120-a-barrel oil is on the way
Gas Price

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With gas prices quickly rising, Wabash Valley residents are becoming concerned.

Some leaders in Indiana are looking to address those worries.

Many have experienced similar situations and some of you shared your concerns.

State officials responded to those concerns.

With gas prices reaching record highs across the country, Wabash Valley residents like Bert Gurchiek are growing frustrated.

He pays about $20 each day to get to and from work in Danville.

He has contacted Governor Eric Holcomb's office, as well as other state representatives, asking them to suspend or repeal the state's nearly 75-cent-per-gallon gas tax.

"They told me, they said 'you know, it's a state law there's nothing they can do.'' and I just told them that was literally a bunch of crap, that that's not the truth, that I know they can suspend the tax. I know they don't want to," Gurchiek said.

We contacted the Governor's office about Gurchiek's concerns.

Governor Holcomb said in a statement, "For an Indiana governor to suspend the gas tax through a declaration of an energy emergency, the state must have an existing or projected energy shortfall that would jeopardize life, health and property. We have not met that threshold. INDOT and the Office of Energy Development have both confirmed that we do not have a shortage or a projected shortage. The states that have suspended the gas tax thus far have done so through the legislature."

Indiana State Rep. Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute said since several other states have done so, it is time for Indiana to do the same for two months.

Gurchiek says a temporary suspension may not be enough.

He would like to see it lowered or repealed, and the state's surplus funds be used to fix roads.

"Two months is nice. You know, I mean for two months. But realistically in two months when it goes right back up, we're going to be in the same spot," Gurchiek said.

He also said he is concerned with how the tax money is being spent.

While gas prices remain high, he does not feel the roads are taken care of as they should be.

"If you drive down 70 to Indy, you hit all kinds of places that wear and tear really bad on your car. When you drive down 465, there's potholes out there that will literally swallow a small car," Gurchiek said.

News 10 also reached out to local representatives Alan Morrison, Bob Heaton and Bruce Borders.

Morrison and Heaton were unavailable and have not heard back from Borders.

Recommended for you