"That was like the 4th of July for us" Vermillion County finds first of many section corner monuments. Here's what that means for local taxpayers

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County surveyor's office is helping start a project that could save taxpayers money.
Not only that, but it will also save time for workers in the county too.
The county is looking to locate "section corner monuments."
Jim Swift is hard at work out in the woods finding these little concrete markers.
They were placed along property lines during the 1800s to clearly mark where property was.
A couple of centuries later, they've been mixed up, lost, and inaccurately reported.
Now, it's up to Swift to find them and mark them, starting with the one right here.
"I hope to get as many of these section corners set as we can and get every single one of them right! That's my goal!" Swift said.
Vermillion County surveyor Ron Mack is running the project.
He says finding the first monument was nothing shy of memorable.
"That was like the 4th of July for us, I mean we've been at this for well over a year and this is the first monument that we've set in Vermillion County, as far as I know, ever," Mack said.
It's something that county officials say could help surveyors, and Vermillion County taxpayers, because surveyors will spend less time trying to find the markers.
The county is required to find and verify 5% of the monuments each year.
The more they find, the better the county's property records will be.
"If these things aren't catalogued right and aren't marked correctly, then any survey that's based on them may not be exactly accurate, and we want to make sure our records are accurate," Mack said.
Mack says Vermillion County has been to about 18% of the locations so far.
They started the project about a year ago.
He says finding them is just the first step.
Verifying the monuments is the tricky part.
Swift says his and the county's work is only beginning but will pay off years, decades and even centuries down the road.
"In Vermillion County, we're really just getting an honest start, but we've got to start somewhere," Swift said.
For more information on the monuments, click here.