That real Christmas tree is going to cost you this year

Many families will search for that perfect Christmas tree in the coming days and weeks.
So what should you expect when shopping for one this year?
Bert Cregg is a professor *of horticulture and forestry at Michigan State University.
He says over time, there's been a bit of a shortage due to a decline in supply.
Over several decades growers have left the market.
But for the most part, Cregg says people will be able to find trees if they're willing to look for them.
And when you find a tree that you want, be prepared that it'll probably cost you more. Cregg estimates the price has gone up about 10 percent.
"Some of that is, of course, inflation. Overall, growers' expenses are increasing. Their labor. Their materials have all gone up. And so, consumers can expect to see some of that reflected in the price of the trees that they're going to purchase this year," Cregg said.
He says the pandemic brought a resurgence of interest in real Christmas trees, which has also impacted supply levels.