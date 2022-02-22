"That one's like a home run." Indiana House Bill could bring more changes to police training in schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill could bring changes to school resource officers.
House Bill 1093 unanimously passed the house and now moves on to the senate.
It would require officers working in schools to have 40hours of specialized training.
House Bill 1093 would require school resource officers to go through some additional training.
They would have to do 40 hours of training on several different topics.
These include everything from how to talk with students with intellectual disabilities and learning how the adolescent brain works.
While right now it is not required for schools to require officers to go through training, many do it anyway.
One of those is Vigo County Schools, in partnership with the Vigo County Sheriff's office and its resource officer Sean Trevarthan.
He has been the school resource officer for 13 years and says more training for police leads to better experiences for children.
"Anytime we're able to get training and be better at what our jobs are, then it's a win-win situation. Not only for us but also the kids that we serve," said Trevarthan.
Vigo County sheriff John Plasse also is in favor of the bill.
He says it could help strengthen the relationship between children and police.
"I think anything you can do to improve, you know, the relationship with law enforcement and kids especially, is worth doing," said Plasse.
Plasse says the Vigo County sheriff's office has done this training and certification all along, but, he says requiring all Indiana schools to do it is something long overdue.
"That one's like a home run. It's something that, yeah this is needed, why haven't we done it before? A lot of times you get issues when you get complacent. You keep things the same and don't try to improve them, and, and this is just a step in that direction," said Plasse.
Trevarthan says doing the training is well worth the 40 hours.
"It has many rewards to it. You see a lot of things you normally wouldn't see. You're able to see these kids from kindergarten, I've dealt with some of these kids from kindergarten and now they're adults," said Trevarthan.
This bill will go to the Indiana senate appropriations committee on Thursday, Feb. 24.
If it passes there, it can move on to the full Senate for consideration.