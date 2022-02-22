"That one's like a home run." Indiana House Bill could bring more changes to police training in schools

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River.

.Elevated river levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half
last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation
event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop
mostly minor river flooding along area rivers. Moderate flooding may
be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash depending on how
much precipitation comes with the next system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 22.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
through Wednesday March 2nd.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"That one's like a home run." Indiana House Bill could bring more changes to police training in schools

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill could bring changes to school resource officers.

House Bill 1093 unanimously passed the house and now moves on to the senate.

It would require officers working in schools to have 40hours of specialized training.

House Bill 1093 would require school resource officers to go through some additional training.

They would have to do 40 hours of training on several different topics.

These include everything from how to talk with students with intellectual disabilities and learning how the adolescent brain works.

While right now it is not required for schools to require officers to go through training, many do it anyway.

One of those is Vigo County Schools, in partnership with the Vigo County Sheriff's office and its resource officer Sean Trevarthan.

He has been the school resource officer for 13 years and says more training for police leads to better experiences for children.

"Anytime we're able to get training and be better at what our jobs are, then it's a win-win situation. Not only for us but also the kids that we serve," said Trevarthan.

Vigo County sheriff John Plasse also is in favor of the bill.

He says it could help strengthen the relationship between children and police.

"I think anything you can do to improve, you know, the relationship with law enforcement and kids especially, is worth doing," said Plasse.

Plasse says the Vigo County sheriff's office has done this training and certification all along, but, he says requiring all Indiana schools to do it is something long overdue.

"That one's like a home run. It's something that, yeah this is needed, why haven't we done it before? A lot of times you get issues when you get complacent. You keep things the same and don't try to improve them, and, and this is just a step in that direction," said Plasse.

Trevarthan says doing the training is well worth the 40 hours.

"It has many rewards to it. You see a lot of things you normally wouldn't see. You're able to see these kids from kindergarten, I've dealt with some of these kids from kindergarten and now they're adults," said Trevarthan.

This bill will go to the Indiana senate appropriations committee on Thursday, Feb. 24.

If it passes there, it can move on to the full Senate for consideration.

