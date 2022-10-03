"That message was loud and clear" Parke County employees could see a pay increase in next year's budget

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County leaders say the local government has had a hard time retaining workers.
They're hoping a pay increase in the next budget could help solve that problem.
Parke County council members say many county agencies are struggling with staffing.
They say they need help as soon as they can get it.
"What we heard from nearly every one of them was employee attraction and retention. Being able to get good employees and keep them, so that message was loud and clear," said councilman Roy Wrightsman.
That's why the council has pay increases for several agencies in the budget.
Full-time employees will get a 5% bump in pay.
Part-time employees will get a quarter increase.
Highway employees will get a 75-cent-per-hour boost.
Sheriff's department employees will each see a $2,000 safety stipend.
There is also funding for the county ambulance service.
County council president John Pratt says it's all coming at a critical time.
"About any project that was planned, you can now figure that it's now 15, 20, 25 percent more than what we were paying even just a year ago," Pratt said.
The Parke County budget is $18.2 million, which includes a 4.2% increase over last year.
Pratt says while the budget increases, they're looking to build a surplus of money and save taxpayers as much as they can.
He says tough economic times have made for some challenges in local government.
"It's a shame that inflation has been allowed to run away as it has, and I'm afraid we're going to face the pain for that," Pratt said.
While fixing roads, paying agencies that keep you safe and saving money for the next recession are top priorities.
The council says it's important to fight for the works they have right now.
"We want to be able to have an efficient government, and the only way to have an efficient government is to have good employees that do the people's work," Wrightsman said.
The budget is expected to be reviewed in November.