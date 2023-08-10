"...That just makes the job better." Local school bus drivers; state police are asking people to be cautious around buses

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Bus drivers and the Indiana State Police are asking drivers to stop when they see school buses on the road.

Adam Eldridge is a bus driver and mechanic for the Vigo County School Corporation. He said he sees many stop-arm violations.

"You kind of tend to see higher stop-arm violations in the first few weeks of school," he said. "You can kinda see it in the middle of the school year as well."

These violations can seriously put kids and drivers in serious harm. Drivers like Eldridge have cameras on their buses to help, but they still need extra assistance.

That's where the Indiana State Police are stepping in. ISP and other local law enforcement agencies are doing extra patrols in the area these next few weeks to spot these violators.

"We just want to make sure that when a kid is getting on," Sgt. Matt Ames said. "They don't have to be concerned about moving traffic around them and they can get on the bus safely and off the bus safely."

Ames said these stop-arm violations often come from confusion on when to stop.

According to Ames, drivers on a two-lane must stop in both directions when there is a school bus. When there is an undivided highway, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. If there's a divided highway, only vehicles behind the bus need to stop. Still, vehicles traveling in the opposite direction should be cautious.

Stop-arm violations also carry a fine. Ames said those caught violating these rules could be fined anywhere between $150 to $10,000. The violation could turn into a felony if the accident results in injury or death.

"So, when you see that yellow school bus," Ames said. "And the wheels go round and round, make sure you are driving with caution around them and make sure you are watching out for the students.

Bus drivers like Eldridge will thank you for that as it makes his job a lot easier.

"If we're having a fun time," he said. "And we're being safe that just makes the job better."