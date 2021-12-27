"That is totally up to the individual" Terre Haute South Vigo makes masks optional for some at Wabash Valley Classic tournament

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Classic tips off today at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
Masks will not be required for those who are not students.
Masks are required at Terre Haute South during a regular school day, but at the Wabash Valley Classic, it is a different story.
For spectators, they are only recommended.
Spectators like Dave Voils say the precautions are best left up to the individual.
He said he is vaccinated and is comfortable with the decision other spectators make themselves when it comes to masking.
"That is totally up to the individual, I 'm happy with anything they want to do, I feel comfortable with the way I do it," said Voils.
He says he is just glad to be back after last year's stands were empty.
Now, the stands are full and it is tough just to find a parking space to watch the tournament.
Fans at the game are not required to mask up unless they are a student.
Voils says he is feeling pretty optimistic about being back in the stands.
"Oh, real good! I love basketball, Indiana's a basketball state. Love basketball," said Voils.
These policies do differ from Vigo County Schools' day-to-day mask policies, where visitors do have to wear a mask.
Voils says even though the rules are different, he's just focused on his West Vigo Vikings's success.
"Oh, we're hoping for the best! One of the better teams we've had in a few years, so we feel like we're gonna do pretty good!" said Voils.
School officials say they are still urging people to take precautions.
In a full statement from Vigo County Schools, they said: "All Vigo County School Corporation students, who are in attendance at the Wabash Valley Classic, are required to wear masks. General spectators are recommended to wear masks as well. We wish all teams well, during this much anticipated annual tournament."