"That doesn't mean that we are different..." Local organization raises provides community, opportunities for those with intellectual & developmental disabilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local organization is giving a voice to those living with an intellectual or developmental disability.
Mosaic is an organization aiming to help those with intellectual disabilities live a meaningful life, and advocate for them. This includes providing people with in-home care to live independently or connecting them with group homes. A day program is also available that allows people to connect with others like them.
Additionally, Tryon said they help connect people with jobs and get them any healthcare they need.
Brenda Tryon, the Community Relations Manager at Mosaic, said there are a lot of misconceptions about those with intellectual disabilities. With March being Intellectual and Developmental Disability Awareness Month, she wants to shed some light.
"A lot of times," she said. "They have no idea what individuals with intellectual disabilities go through. So, we're here to educate and to enlighten."
Those who attend Mosaic are joining too. Lizzy Snavely said she wants more opportunities to be involved in the community, like speaking and jobs. But, she believes others need to realize there is a lot more than what meets the eye when it comes to living with a disability.
"They push them away because they don't know," Snavely said of some people's reaction. "If you really just look at them. You realize we really aren't that different."
While Mosaic has given its attendees a voice, it has also given many of them a family. This includes Shaylee Argenziano. She said she was homeless for two years. But, Mosaic finally gave her a home and family.
"I would say Mosaic saved my life," Argenziano said.
She hopes the kindness and love given to her at Mosaic extends to the rest of the community. She hopes someday people will look past the stigmas and stereotypes surrounding those like her.
"Some of us may be in wheelchairs," she said. "Some of us may not be able to do certain things. But, that doesn't mean that we are different."
Mosaic is looking for community partners. You can call (812) 235-3399 for more information, or click here to visit their website.