"That could increase insurance costs" Experts warn of business impacts if abortion is banned, restricted in Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Business law experts are warning problems may lie ahead for local companies after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
A potential abortion ban may mean more women are carrying pregnancies to term and giving birth.
Some people fear that may create a ripple effect for Hoosier businesses.
News 10 spoke with Jennifer Drobac of at Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
Drobac says businesses could face a higher cost for healthcare with a ban in place.
"That could increase insurance costs because pregnancy could be much more expensive than abortion," Drobac said.
Drobac says companies will be facing another tough situation: The court of public opinion.
If there is a ban, companies face backlash whether they choose to or not to pay for abortions in other states.
Drobac says if workers need to take maternity leave, there can be unintended consequences in the workplace.
"The problem is, when a person is forced to take time off because of pregnancy, they tend not to advance in the company as quickly," she said.
The future will be clearer after Indiana's special session later on July 25.
Lawmakers may choose to restrict or ban abortion.