TH Regional Airport Exec. Dir. to retire

 Moore, Rondrell
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This will be the last year in office for Terre Haute Regional Airport's leader.  
     
Jeff Hauser announced Wednesday he is retiring from his position as executive director of the airport. 
     
He said he's been serving in that position for nearly a decade. He'll finish out the year. 
     
Hauser says he's enjoyed his time as executive director and is proud of what the airport has accomplished. 
     
News10 spoke with members of the air board. They say they'll begin the process of a nation-wide search for Hauser's replacement. 
     
They hope to find someone within the next few months. That person will work with Hauser as he finishes the year.

