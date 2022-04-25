TH musical event changes logo once more

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story we've been following. Blues at the Crossroads has unveiled a new logo.
In April, the annual festival in Terre Haute had released a new logo and mascot for the event. It showed a crow playing a banjo.
Many spoke out against it, calling it culturally insensitive to black people.
Monday, leaders appeared to unveil a new logo on social media. It shows an ally cat playing a saxophone.
Organizer, Connie Wrin said in a previous statement, the cat would represent famous Terre Haute musician Scatman Crothers. Blues at the Crossroads is scheduled for September.