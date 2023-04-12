TH man arrested on child pornography possession charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is in custody facing charges of possession of child pornography.
Police arrested Joshua Craft Tuesday. According to a probable cause affidavit, police got a tip from the FBI.
It indicated someone used a username to post images of child pornography to a website.
They say they were able to link that username to Craft's email address. After a warrant and other tips from the FBI, police say they linked him to other images involving child pornography.
The affidavit says, Craft admitted to police that he looked at images "he shouldn't have."
Craft faces felony charges of possession of child pornography.