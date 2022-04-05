TH Children's Theater preps for Musical Weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Get ready for a marvelous spectacle of all things Dr. Seuss brought to the stage.
Seussical the Musical, Jr. is coming to the Terre Haute Children's Theater.
The show combines elements from several famous stories by Dr. Seuss.
Horton, from the book "Horton Hears a Who", is the main character. Children have been practicing very hard to bring the show to life.
Organizers say the process provides valuable lessons for the kids.
"It helps the kids make friends. It helps them be more confident. Some kids that I've had were afraid to get on stage, but once they did, it changed them," Director, Dixie Brown said.
Seussical the Musical, Jr. will take place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School this Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m. It'll also run Sunday at 3 p.m.