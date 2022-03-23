Texting scam going around the Wabash Valley

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department wants to warn you about a scam that has made its way to the Wabash Valley.
The scam is a random number texting you.
The text includes a picture of a female acting as she knows you.
The department says there have been different numbers using the same photo.
The person then asks if you want to meet.
They have also been known to send explicit content.
The department says there appears to be no danger to the community.
It adds you should not reply and block the number if you receive these texts.