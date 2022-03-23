Texting scam going around the Wabash Valley

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Lafayette, Covington, Clinton, and Mount Carmel.

Eel River at Bowling Green.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma and Riverton.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two inches from earlier today through tonight,
will lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Texting scam going around the Wabash Valley

  • 0
Duke Energy warns customers about over the phone scams ahead of Utility Scam Awareness Day

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Police Department wants to warn you about a scam that has made its way to the Wabash Valley.

The scam is a random number texting you.

The text includes a picture of a female acting as she knows you.

The department says there have been different numbers using the same photo.

The person then asks if you want to meet.

They have also been known to send explicit content.

The department says there appears to be no danger to the community.

It adds you should not reply and block the number if you receive these texts.

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

