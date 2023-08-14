Tests confirm blue-green algae is in Lincoln Trail State Park Lake water

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - In July, there were reports of blue-green algae in the Lincoln Trail State Park Lake.

Blue-green algae impacting Wabash Valley waterbodies On July 24th, reports were made of a blue-green algae at the Lincoln Trail State Park. It' something that produces toxins and can be harmful to those it comes into contact with. But the scariest part is that it's impossible to tell visually if the algae is producing those toxins, making it that much more dangerous.

Since then, officials have run a test.

Results show the lake has 1.86 UG per liter of blue-green algae. UG represents micrograms per liter.

According to Illinois laws, if a state beach reaches 8 UG, it must close the water to the public. The Lincoln Trail Lake is well below that level.

The beach is safe, but you should still limit your exposure. That's because direct contact with the algae can cause stomach issues, problems with the eyes and skin, and breathing problems.

Tom Hintz is the park superintendent and has more details on areas you should avoid in the water.

"It's a very dark blue-green color, and at times you'll see a green film on the water," said Hintz. "You can also smell it too. It smells almost like a septic or a septic field. When you smell that or you see that, that's the stuff that you want to avoid." He said.

Hintz adds that the water is still completely open for those interested in fishing and other activities.