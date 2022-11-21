Test your trivia skills and ugly sweater style while helping local organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Do you think you are a trivia all-star? You can put your skills to the test while helping a local organization.
SHINE Foster Family Resources is set to host a Trivia Night.
There will be first, second and third-place winners. It costs $35 for a team of four and $10 if you are going solo.
It's happening on December 15 at 7 P.M.
If trivia isn't your thing, maybe you have an ugly sweater to show off? After the trivia, you can participate in an Ugly Sweater Contest.
All of the money raised from the event goes to SHINE.
SHINE helps foster children in the Wabash Valley with free clothing and hygiene products.
Learn more about the trivia night here.