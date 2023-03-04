 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe River, East Fork White
River, White River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the main stem rivers and several
tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer.  Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 12.3 feet Monday,
March 13.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tesla recalls almost 3,500 Model Y cars for loose bolts

  • 0
Tesla recalls almost 3,500 Model Y cars for loose bolts

Tesla Model Y electric vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla Inc. Gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany. Tesla has recalled almost 3,500 Model Y cars for loose bolts.

 Liesa Johannssen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Tesla is recalling 3,470 2022-2023 Model Y cars due to bolts in the second-row seat back frames not being secured properly.

An estimated 4% of cars are affected, a recall report submitted in late February said.

The loose bolts could cause the seat belts to not work properly in a crash, "which may increase the risk of an injury for occupants seated in affected second-row seating positions," the National Highway Traffic Administration said.

On Model Y vehicles, the second-row driver- and passenger-side seat back frames are secured with four bolts per seat back. But during production for certain Model Y cars, one or more of the bolts securing the seat back frames to the lower seat frame "may not have been torqued to specifications."

Owners can tell if their car is affected by seeing if their second-row seat back frame folds improperly or if it's loose and rattles when driving.

Tesla found five warranty claims regarding the bolts since last December, but is not aware of any injuries or deaths due to it.

A driver in Fremont, California, found a faulty seat back bolt last December, triggering a Tesla investigation and risk assessment which ended February 17. A recall determination was made on the same day.

Tesla will inspect the bolts and tighten them if necessary for free of charge, and owner notification letters will be mailed.

The recall was filed the same month Tesla recalled all 363,000 US vehicles with the "Full Self Driving" driver assist software due to safety risks, a significantly larger recall, which was a blow to the automaker's business model.

The NHTSA said, based on its analysis, Tesla's "Full Self Driving" feature "led to an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety based on insufficient adherence to traffic safety laws." And it warned the feature could violate traffic laws at some intersections "before some drivers may intervene."

"The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution," said the recall notice, posted on NHTSA's website.

Tesla will attempt to fix the feature, which costs $15,000, through an over-the-air software update, the notice added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Chris Isidore contributed reporting.

