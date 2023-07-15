 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Tesla builds its first Cybertruck four years after unveiling prototype

  • 0
Tesla finally built its first Cybertruck, the company tweeted, two years behind schedule.

 From Tesla

New York (CNN) — Tesla finally built its first Cybertruck, the company tweeted Saturday, two years behind schedule.

The electric car company tweeted an image of workers in hard hats surrounding the sleek Cybertruck, which it said was built at its Gigafactory near Austin, Texas.

Tesla revealed the prototype for the futuristic Cybertruck in 2019, saying production would begin in late 2021. The striking prototype looked like a large metal trapezoid on wheels, its exteriors made from a stainless steel alloy. However, a demonstration of the truck’s supposedly unbreakable windows in 2019 backfired when a metal ball thrown at the windows did, in fact, break them.

Tesla remained mostly silent about plans for the highly anticipated vehicle, but in 2021 announced an updated version was coming. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company couldn’t yet debut long-promised new vehicles, such as the Cybertruck pickup, due to supply chain issues.

However, in January Tesla announced it would begin production of the Cybertruck later this year. It has previously said volume production of the vehicle is expected in 2024.

Cybertruck allows Tesla to compete in the lucrative electric pickup market, which includes Rivian’s R1T, the Ford F-150 Lightning and the GMC Hummer EV pickup.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chris Isidore and Peter Valdes-Dapena contributed to this report.