Terre Town neighborhood could soon expand water service to homes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local neighborhood could soon connect to water service. On Tuesday, the Terre Town community held a public forum to discuss the possibility.
It was hosted by Mayor Duke Bennett and Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk -- in partnership with Indiana American Water.
The goal was to gauge the neighborhood's interest in expanding water service to their homes. Right now, the majority of the town runs on well water.
Mayor Duke Bennett says there's a unique opportunity to use government relief money toward the project. It would help lower the roughly $5,000 cost per household.
He says the majority wants to do it, they just can't afford it as is.
"There are also other programs for low-income folks in the area. So, you'll have to almost do it household by household, but Indiana American Water will do that work, and we'll see if there's an opportunity for the city to participate," Mayor Bennett said.
Some residents said they don't feel the need to make the switch because they have no issues with their wells.
There was no action taken on Tuesday.
The water company has to wait to see if this is what the majority wants before they can get "commitments" from the households.