Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing.
Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort."
Churchill Downs changed the name of Terre Haute's upcoming casino from "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort" to "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." Which name do you like more?
You voted:
It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort."
The logo will still feature a reference to the queen.
Churchill Downs says the move will help streamline branding efforts.