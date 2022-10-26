Terre Haute's police chief pens apology letter following one of his officer's "insulting social media posts"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's Police Chief is apologizing to other law enforcement agencies. It comes after what he's calling inappropriate social media posts from an officer.
News 10 learned about a letter from Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen explaining the situation. News 10 verified the letter through a public records request to the city's attorney.
According to the letter, the issue stems from recent public posts on social media from an unnamed city officer.
Keen called out the posts as having "derogatory and insulting comments." He said the posts disparaged other agencies for using the city's Special Response Team.
Keen also said the comments implied contention between other departments and called into question the operations of the Seelyville town marshal.
Keen went on to say the comments don't reflect the department as a whole. He apologized to those departments.
The rest of the letter describes the importance of keeping a strong relationship between Terre Haute police and other agencies.
He did not mention the officer who posted the comments in question, nor did he mention any potential disciplinary action.
After we posted our initial story, Keen sent us the following response:
"The purpose of my letter was to address concerns expressed to me by other law enforcement agencies and members of our own department. Those concerns involved posts from a social media account belonging to a supervisor with our agency. While I found it necessary to convey my apologies to our valued law enforcement partners immediately, the investigation into any possible department policy violations must follow the due process procedures set forth in law and contract. That investigation is ongoing and any further information released will be consistent with the laws governing public information."