Terre Haute's newest transportation committee wants to hear from you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new committee aims to make transportation better for people in and around Terre Haute.
Terre Haute's new Transportation Advisory Committee plans to work with local transportation and human resource entities. The group will act as a guide and looks to understand how these services are working in the community.
Jeremy Weir is the Director of Transportation Planning for the Terre Haute Metropolitan Planning Organization. He said the group not only wants to influence others, but it also wants to be influenced by the community.
This is why the group is open to the public and feedback. The group has already created its first survey to help find common concerns in the community.
Several concerns have already been brought to the committee's attention, including a lack of service between Vigo and surrounding counties. This is a concern due to Terre Haute being the metropolitan hot spot of the area.
Weir said the committee hears these concerns and will try its best to develop recommendations for local transportation services. For now, Weir said the committee wants to hear from you!
"I always like to be positive about it," he said. "And say what opportunities are out there. If people could bring those forward to us, whether that be through a formal process, like attending a public participation meeting or answering a survey, please take the time to do that."
To take the survey, click here.