Terre Haute's mayor makes proclamation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) - September is officially Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Terre Haute. Mayor Duke Bennet made the proclamation on Thursday.
People at the event say bringing awareness to the cause can help pay for more research. We spoke to one woman who's child is a two-time cancer survivor.
She says sometimes, when it comes to donations, kids are overlooked.
"Childhood cancer only gets about five percent of the cancer funding that a lot of these bigger organizations raise money for. And although adult cancer is important as well, sometimes kids get put on the back burner," Jessica Jackson, from the Indiana Working Group, ACCO, said
If you're interested in donating to support childhood cancer research, you can do so this fall. The Cruising Out Childhood Cancer Jeep Ride is happening next month.
It's taking place during the Cory Apple Festival in Cory, Indiana. You can learn more here.