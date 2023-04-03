Terre Haute's mayor makes National Week of the Young Child proclamation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett gave a proclamation Monday that now through April 7 marks National Week of the Young Child.
This is a time to consider how communities can meet the needs of young children.
Mayor Bennett made the proclamation at a local early childhood school - VIP Kinder School.
There, he read a book to the kids.
News 10 talked with the mayor. He shared just how important it is to invest in early childhood education.
"There's nothing more critical than preparing our youth for their future. Everything that can happen in an early age leads to great outcomes later on down the road," Bennett said.
Bennett said nurturing kids early will ultimately prepare them to take on the world.