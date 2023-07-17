Terre Haute's future casino is in the hiring process - here's what they're looking for and how much it pays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction is moving along at the new Terre Haute casino.

We stopped by the construction site Monday for an update from the vice president of Terre Haute Casino Resort".

Michael Rich tells News 10 that the facility is on time and budget. It's been a year since the groundbreaking.

Most of the external structure is complete. Work is now underway on the inside.

Rich says they're still planning on opening the casino at the end of March or early April. He's hoping that the new hotel opens around the same time.

"There are a lot of people excited. It happens whenever you open a brand new facility like this in any town, but certainly a town like Terre Haute where it's a relatively far drive to get this kind of experience, a lot of excitement about it," Rich told us.

The casino is also in the process of hiring and training some positions.

Before the casino can open, the facility must hire hundreds of new positions. That includes dealers.

Right now, you can apply online for "dealer school." Dealer school begins in early October.

Pay includes $16 an hour training wage. Then $22 an hour once the casino opens. Plus a $500 signing bonus.

This is for all games except poker. Poker school will open later this year.

"It's really about entertaining the guest, coming to work and having fun, so it's really going to be an exciting workplace for people to come to and really enjoy, and it will be a lot different than other companies in town in terms of what they have to offer," Rich said.

Other jobs will be posted in the fall—everything from security to food and beverage to housekeeping.

Go to this link to apply.