Terre Haute's airport will soon be under new leadership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport announced new leadership in a Wednesday meeting.
Craig Maschino will be the new airport director. Maschino is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Guard.
He will take over the director's position on November 1. Maschino has a bachelor's degree in aviation administration and a master's degree "in public administration from Indiana State University.
During Wednesday's meeting, he told us his goals for the airport.
"We want to grow the airport. we want to create good jobs, and to do that; we've got to look across the country at similar sized airports- what are they doing, what kind of things are they bringing into their community?" He said.
Maschino says safety will be his number one priority.