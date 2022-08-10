Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department.
The airport board met on Wednesday.
Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
The vehicle will go into production next month.
Fisher says the department's current equipment is outdated. He told News 10 that the new truck would help boost safety by increasing response times.
"Unless you set the trucks side by side, it's really hard to explain the differences in these vehicles. Newer faster capabilities as far as spraying the water on the aircraft or any other fire we may have," Fisher said.
The fire department at the airport expects the new truck to be delivered within a few months.