Terre Haute Women's Club takes guests on a trip around the world!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Women's Club took people on a trip around the world on Saturday!
Take a look at this "Booze for Shoes" event at the Indiana State Hulman Center!
Guests picked up a passport upon arrival. From there, they jetted off to different countries such as Sweden, India, Italy, and Japan to taste various foods and drinks.
It gets even better because everything was local!
On top of that, all of the proceeds go towards helping our local youth!
The club uses the money raised to purchase 1,200 pairs of shoes for Vigo County students, and 2,400 pairs of socks!
So, if we can get shoes for all the kids that need them...then they can be in school every day. It really affects their learning and their sense of self-esteem," Vice President of the Terre Haute Women's Club Heather Wolf said.
The club has been doing this since 1971!
Guests ended their time abroad with a piano show, cocktails, cigar-rolling and a look inside the shoe bus!