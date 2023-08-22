Terre Haute woman's sentencing set for next week after guilty plea

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

It's a story we've been following for you for several years.

Candace Jones is a defendant in the Dwayne French murder case. She was supposed to be sentenced on Monday. Prosecutors say the judge in the case took everything "under advisement" and asked for more information.

Police say French was ambushed and killed back in 2020. Jones was one of three people charged in his death.

The remainder of her hearing will take place on Monday.