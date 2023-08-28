Terre Haute woman sentenced in connection to Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman has been sentenced for her involvement in a murder.
Candace Jones pleaded guilty to robbery, resulting in serious bodily injury. She was arrested in connection to the death of Dwayne French in 2020.
Jones was originally set to be sentenced last week - but the judge requested more information.
On Monday, she was sentenced to 20 years in jail and five years of probation.
Jones was not the only one charged in French's death. Jesse Hess, Dwight Brown and Richard Durbin all still have pending cases.