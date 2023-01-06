Terre Haute woman faces drug charges after Sullivan County traffic stop

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Skipping through a stop sign landed a Terre Haute woman behind bars in Sullivan County on drug charges.
It happened Thursday on State Road 58 and Alexander Street in Carlise.
According to police, officers pulled over Lena Ashburn, 56, after she ran a stop sign.
While talking to her, police said they noticed "criminal indicators." A police K9 was called in to help with the investigation.
Police said the canine indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.
During a search, police said they found 60 grams of meth. Ashburn also allegedly failed a chemical test.
She was arrested and charged with:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine over 10 grams, Felony 2
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 3
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Felony 6
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor