Terre Haute woman charged for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute woman will face charges in connection to a 2020 murder.

On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Police Department arrested Candace Jones.

Jones is accused of killing Dwayne French in August of 2020.

French was beaten and robbed on his way to work. He later died of his injuries.

Prosecutor dismisses some murder and robbery charges in Dwayne French killing TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor has dropped murder and robbery charges…

Jones is facing charges of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon.

In March of last year, News 10 reported the Vigo County Prosecutor had dropped murder and robbery charges against two people originally charged in the killing of French.

Prosecutor Terry Modesitt dismissed the charges against Shane Johnson and Jeffrey Recupido without prejudice, which means the charges could be refiled at any time if the investigation warrants it.