Terre Haute welcomes Ukrainian refugee family with festive block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was a very special night.
Folks from Terre Haute threw a block party to welcome a refugee family from Ukraine.
Meet the Paskals!
Dr. Sarah Scank is sponsoring the Paskal family and helping them settle in the city.
The family of five arrived in Terre Haute on June 9th. They are now living in a home on the south side of town.
This weekend neighbors gathered to meet the Paskals.
Folks enjoyed a cookout, games, and music!
The oldest son, Jack (Yehven) tells News 10 he is just grateful to be here. This is his second time escaping war. He is just 15-years-old.
"These people are great. These are very kind people. I think these are the kindest people in the world in the USA -- especially in Terre Haute," Paskal said.
If you could not make it to the event, you can donate here.