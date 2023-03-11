Terre Haute welcomes a new bakery and cafe into the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new place to get a tasty treat in Terre Haute!
Sweet Temptations Bakery and Cafe celebrated its grand opening today. It specializes in cakes but serves up breakfast, too!
The chef himself talked about how excited he is to be here.
"It feels amazing. We’ve been super busy so far. It's great to be able to do all the food plus all the bakery items," said chef and owner, James Carter.
You can find Sweet Temptations Bakery and Cafe at 1803 North 3rd Street in Terre Haute. It is open Monday through Saturday.