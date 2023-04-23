Terre Haute volunteers pick up litter in the Wabashiki Wetlands

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Earth Day was yesterday, but one local organization and some volunteers put into action what they learned!
Riverscape held a clean up day at the Wabashiki Wetlands in West Terre Haute. ISU Greek life, the Trash-Baggers, and even some girl scouts got out to clean up in the environment.
Volunteers hope to clean about a 6 mile trail of trash that's accumulated over the winter. This was a great way to just spruce up one part of the Wabash Valley.
"Litter, not only is it unattractive, but it damages the environment in terms of whether animals can eat the litter or it interferes with plant growth. It's just not good. We have parks and recreation areas so we can enjoy the beauty," said Dan Bradley, VP of Riverscape.
This is an annual event and leaders hope to have dozens of bags filled with picked up litter.