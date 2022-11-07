Terre Haute VA to host free veteran legal clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute VA Clinic is offering a free legal clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services.
Veterans can receive any civil legal help on a first come first serve basis.
These are things like driver's license restoration, veteran eviction avoidance, criminal record expungement, and veteran discharge upgrades, among others.
Sandra Whiteley is a Veterans Justice Outreach social worker. She says that civil issues can affect a veteran's overall health and well-being.
Whiteley says this clinic helps to alleviate a barrier.
"Getting these things addressed can help our veterans live stable, healthy lives. It does affect every part of their life. So, just getting these things checked off is the goal," Whiteley said.
The clinic is Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 5080 East Bill Farr Drive in Terre Haute -- that is behind Walmart east.
Veterans will need to bring any documentation regarding their legal issues. No appointments are necessary.