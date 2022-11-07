Terre Haute VA to host free legal clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute VA clinic is offering a free legal clinic on Tuesday. It's through a partnership with Indiana Legal Services.
Veterans can receive any civil legal help on a first-come, first-serve basis.
These include driver's license restoration, veteran eviction avoidance, and criminal record expungement.
Organizers say civil issues can affect veterans' overall health and well-being.
They say this clinic helps to alleviate that barrier.
"Getting these things addressed can really help our veterans live stable, healthy lives. It does affect every part of their life. So just getting these things checked off is the goal," Sandra Whiteley, a veterans justice outreach social worker, said.
It's on November 8 from 11 A.M. until 3 P.M. at 5080 East Bill Farr drive" in Terre Haute. That's behind Walmart east.
You need to bring any documentation regarding your legal issues.