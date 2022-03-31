Terre Haute Transit employees to see wage increase over the next three years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 2% wage increase is on the way for Terre Haute transit workers.
The increase will happen over the next three years.
That is according to Terre Haute city attorney Eddie Felling.
The agreement will also include an additional 2% increase in 2023 and a 1% increase in 2024.
This comes after the last of eight union bargaining agreements got approval from the Board of Public Works.
City officials said some people rely entirely on public transit.
They said rewarding the workers can help keep things going for years to come.
"Some people totally rely on this service. A lot of us are blessed where we don't have to rely on the city bus service, but for those that use it, it's extremely important," Terre Haute City Attorney Eddie Felling said.
Felling said the city is lucky to have a strong transit system.
He wants workers to have a wage that is suitable for them.