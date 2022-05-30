Terre Haute tourism expected to bring in millions this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tourism in the city of Terre Haute is growing. This summer, thousands of folks are expected to visit the Wabash Valley.
David Patterson works with the Tourism convention center bureau. He says last year Terre Haute had $360,000 in collections.
That's the eight percent innkeeper's tax.
This year, that number is already at $474,000. He says he wouldn't be surprised if the city hit $3 million this year.
And that's due to the various events we've hosted this year.
"We had a wonderful spring you know we've had a percussion state championship, a robotics state championship, we've had regionals in volleyball soccer we've had a new craft beer festival."
Another big contributor to that is The Mill entertainment venue. They've been doing renovations on their property.
They plan to come back bigger and better.
"Last year was our first year being open and then we're obviously coming out of COVID so we only had 6 shows last year so I'd say we did pretty good for being our first year brand new this year were doubling the amount of shows so we expect almost double the amount of people to come," says owner Kelly Drake.
The Mill has made several improvements to the venue - including ADA seating and walkways... and a permanent stage top.
They expect their shows to bring in anywhere between 50,000 to 60,000 people to Terre Haute in 2022.
Patterson adds the money that tourism brings in goes right back into the community.
"All the money that we collect through this we reinvest back into the community and other events and hotels the people that work at the hotels then they spend their salaries with an insurance guy, the dentist, buy gasoline whatever so that cycle of money cycles several times through our community."
