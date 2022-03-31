Terre Haute to see $2.5 million settlement to aid recovery from opioid epidemic

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday
for some areas.  Flooding on the White River is expected to end
today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Thursday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday /9:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 19.6 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Terre Haute to see $2.5 million settlement to aid recovery from opioid epidemic

  • Updated
  • 0
National Recovery Month - lending a helping hand

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Major drug manufacturers have made recent settlements to support communities devasted by the opioid epidemic.

It is a problem local families know all too well.

1,512 people died from opioid overdoses in Indiana last year.

Eight of those deaths were in Vigo County.

The city of Terre Haute will see $2.5 million through a settlement to help mitigate the local opioid impact.

This money will be phased in over the next 18 years.

That is why city officials say they'll have to be strategic with how they spend the money.

The money is coming from the city of Terre Haute rejoining a state litigation settlement from the opioid epidemic.

The settlement comes from McKesson Corp and Johnson and Johnson.

Officials said its goal is to help solve the opioid crisis right here in Terre Haute.

City attorney Eddie Felling said they previously opted out because they were not happy with how all the money was being spent.

But, he said now that they had rejoined the agreement, they are happy to be able to have the extra funds.

He said as soon as they get the first payment, they will be doing their best to spend it wisely.

"While we're going to get a nice bit of money here to help move forward with this process, it's going to take some time to figure out how we're actually going to use that money and make sure we use it effectively," Felling said.

Felling said the first installment of the funds could be in the summer.

He also said he hopes the city can declare victory over the crisis.

