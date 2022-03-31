Terre Haute to see $2.5 million settlement to aid recovery from opioid epidemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Major drug manufacturers have made recent settlements to support communities devasted by the opioid epidemic.
It is a problem local families know all too well.
1,512 people died from opioid overdoses in Indiana last year.
Eight of those deaths were in Vigo County.
The city of Terre Haute will see $2.5 million through a settlement to help mitigate the local opioid impact.
This money will be phased in over the next 18 years.
That is why city officials say they'll have to be strategic with how they spend the money.
The money is coming from the city of Terre Haute rejoining a state litigation settlement from the opioid epidemic.
The settlement comes from McKesson Corp and Johnson and Johnson.
Officials said its goal is to help solve the opioid crisis right here in Terre Haute.
City attorney Eddie Felling said they previously opted out because they were not happy with how all the money was being spent.
But, he said now that they had rejoined the agreement, they are happy to be able to have the extra funds.
He said as soon as they get the first payment, they will be doing their best to spend it wisely.
"While we're going to get a nice bit of money here to help move forward with this process, it's going to take some time to figure out how we're actually going to use that money and make sure we use it effectively," Felling said.
Felling said the first installment of the funds could be in the summer.
He also said he hopes the city can declare victory over the crisis.