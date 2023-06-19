Terre Haute to host inaugural Rainbow Market in July

The Pride Center of Terre Haute and the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center will host the inaugural Rainbow Marketplace next month.
The outdoor business expo will support LGBTQ+ businesses by featuring LGBTQ+ vendors, their products and services, as well as a live DJ, food truck and family-friendly activities.
Sign ups are also being accepted for vendors and volunteers who want to help with the inaugural event. Anyone interested in participating should contact the Pride Center at info@pridecenterterrehaute.org.