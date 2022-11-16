Terre Haute teacher honored as an "Outstanding Educator"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning.
Josh Lee teaches math at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He was selected as a 2022 McDonald's Outstanding Educator.
The local McDonald's restaurants started this program three years ago to honor standout educators in the community.
Along with the title, Lee was awarded $1,000 and several gifts. Lee shared with us what it means for him to be a teacher.
"Someone that the kids can rely on. Whether that's in the morning for extra help, if the kid's struggling throughout the day for whatever the student needs. Whether it's in my class, in the hallways, just saying hey to kids," Lee said.
Lee's day doesn't end when classes do; he's also a coach!