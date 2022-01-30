 Skip to main content
Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra presents "Beethoven & Brews"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra (THSO) just announced a new upcoming performance for the whole community to enjoy.

The second performance of its THSO Presents! chamber music concert series titled "Beethoven & Brews" will be coming to Terre Haute this February. People from across the Wabash valley are invited to listen to some of Beethoven's greatest pieces played by local musicians.

The performance will be on February, 19 beginning at 7 p.m. This will be at the Terre Haute brewing company. Those attending can enjoy music, drinks, and good company.

Tickets are $35 for VIP and $20 for General Admission. If you would like to attend, click here to purchase tickets.

