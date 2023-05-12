Terre Haute students learn more about diversity in local history

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students have a better understanding of diversity through local history.
Eighth graders from Sarah Scott Middle School visited historic sites Friday.
We caught up with them while they were at Allen Chapel.
They learned about how the site played a role in the underground railroad.
Local historian Crystal Reynolds guided the tour. She says it's important the students have a chance to appreciate the community's history first-hand.
"People are like, 'we want to get away from Terre Haute' - no, Terre Haute has this great history. You should want to stay here because of the openness of Terre Haute since the beginning," Reynolds said.
This was the first time Reynolds presented this tour for students. She says she hopes to continue it.