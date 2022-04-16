Terre Haute standoff ends in arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, officers responded to a standoff on the North end of town.
Police say this happened at the 2100 block of Berne Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived at the residence, they say a male pointed a firearm at them. He then proceeded to fire a single round into the ceiling of the home.
Police say a short standoff resulted and the special response team was notified. However, prior to their arrival, the male resident ended up coming out of the home.
He was then taken into custody. Police say nobody was injured.
The male has since been identified as Michael Miller.
He is charged with the following:
- Pointing a firearm
- Intimidation with a firearm
- Criminal recklessness
Police say firearms have been temporarily seized from the home based on the Indiana Red Flag Law.