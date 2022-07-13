Terre Haute spay and neuter clinic hopes to help reduce animal overpopulation - here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An upcoming cat spay and neuter clinic in Terre Haute will aim to reduce cat overpopulation in the community.
Public Vet is hosting the clinic on Saturday, July 23rd and Sunday, July 24th at the Vigo County Fairgrounds. Registration is required ahead of time and walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
The service costs $90 per cat. However, three organizations will be helping with financial assistance for those who qualify—Project HOPE through the City, Terre Haute Humane Society, and Pet-Friendly Services of Indiana.
People living within city limits who receive government assistance can use the service with a $10 co-pay through Project HOPE. There will be a registration specifically for those individuals on Saturday, July 16 at the Vigo County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon.
For those not within city limits receiving government assistance, contact Pub Vet online or email publicvetservice@gmail.com to learn about financial help from the Humane Society and Pet-Friendly Services of Indiana.
Organizers say this event is an important step in preventing animal overpopulation. They also hope to encourage good pet companionship by keeping animals healthy.
You can get many other services for your cat at the clinic:
Deworming - full spectrum $20
Ear mite treatment $15
Cat Vaccine FVRCP-LK $35
Nail Trim $10 Testing
FELV/FIV $30 (cats only)
Cat Flea treatment $15/mo or $30/3 mo
1 year Rabies $15
Microchip $30