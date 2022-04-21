Terre Haute South Vigo students rack in over 22,000 hours of community service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have another service progress report for you -- this time it is from the Terre Haute South Vigo Braves.
Students at South have exceeded their community service goal for the school year.
As of Thursday, the school has completed just over 22,000 hours of community service. The goal was to break 20,000.
Students organized a different event nearly every month:
- Organized a canned-food drive,
- Partnered with the Feline Rescue Center to donate food and toys,
- Hosted a Trunk or Treat event,
- and hosted a gift drive during the holiday season.
Not to mention the countless fundraisers the students held as well.
A group of five student leaders led the charge in organizing the events. They each spear-headed one event during the school year.
One senior says this challenge has better connected him to the community and his classmates.
"Just the development you saw throughout the year -- from when we went from being a group of still friends at our school (but we did not really know each other) to being really close. We just grew closer and closer each month that we worked together, and really improved our community through the process," Terre Haute South Vigo senior Brent Pound said.
The students have a few more service projects in mind for the end of the school year.