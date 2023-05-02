Terre Haute South students Score 8th place in worldwide competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local high school seniors were under a global spotlight with their project.
The National Shell Eco Marathon is a worldwide competition with the goal to build the most energy-efficient vehicle.
A group of young men from Terre Haute South took part and went against teams of university students.
In the end, the team went home feeling satisfied. That's because their car achieved a speed of 619 miles per hour and won 8th place in their class.
The group said there was one thing they liked the most about the competition - the challenge.
"Every year is something different. Every year there's something you gotta do better, try to do better. Whether it be just getting more aerodynamic or losing weight, or what have you. so it's always a challenge, something different to try and get through," Senior Elgin Price said.
The group said they cut off four inches of the car to get it to go even faster this year.