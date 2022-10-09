Terre Haute South Band has had a very successful season this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute South Vigo High School band is in the middle of a successful season. You can help ensure the young musicians can continue their passion.
The band has earned several first place wins in Indianapolis, among other awards, this year. The positive momentum has students ready for upcoming competitions.
Assistant Band Director Todd Norris says, "It's made the rehearsals very interesting and fun. It's made the weekends a lot more fun too. The kids are having a lot of fun. They're having a great time. They're working hard and it's everything we could ask for."
You can support the band by participating in an upcoming fundraiser. The booster club is hosting Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 15. It's happening at International Union of Operating Engineers hall on Highway 41. $30 will get you 10 games.
You can learn more at prideofsouth.com.
The last home football game is on October 14.